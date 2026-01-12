Fake transcript of Farage-Kuenssberg clash shared online

A transcript of a fake interview involving Nigel Farage and Laura Kuenssberg has been shared widely on Facebook.
One such post has been shared hundreds of times. The claims also appear on TikTok alongside images appearing to show the Reform UK leader pointing at the BBC presenter.
Full Fact could find no evidence of such an exchange occurring recently on Ms Kuenssberg’s Sunday morning politics show or any other BBC programme.
A spokesperson for the BBC told us that the images and quotes are fake.
The text on the posts claims that during the “BBC’s Sunday Morning” programme, Ms Kuenssberg said “SOMEBODY CUT HIS MIC!” as Mr Farage criticised the show and its host, before walking off set.
This is not a real transcript from an episode of the BBC One programme ‘Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg’. Nor does it come from Sunday Morning Live—a different show on which Ms Kuenssberg is not a presenter, but which the text of the posts seems to refer to by name (without the word “Live”).
Mr Farage was a guest on Ms Kuenssberg’s programme several times in 2025 (on 7 September, 20 July, 13 April, and 5 January) but he didn’t use the words attributed to him here.
The post also claims that former BBC presenters Jon Sopel and Emily Maitlis, and broadcast journalist Daisy McAndrew were on the panel with him. But we can find no episode of the programme that featured this collection of guests. We could also find no evidence that Mr Farage has appeared on BBC Sunday Morning Live in the past year.
Neither Ms Kuenssberg’s nor Mr Farage’s outfits in the images resemble the ones worn in their real interviews.
In some posts, the collage of three images includes a diamond symbol in the bottom right-hand corner which is the watermark generated when images are created with Gemini, Google’s AI chatbot. In other versions, the symbol appears to have been roughly edited out.
A reverse image search of the picture also produces a flag stating it was “made with Google AI”, indicating it was generated or altered with Google’s artificial intelligence.
Images produce this prompt when they contain a SynthID digital watermark, which is undetectable with the human eye, but is embedded into content that has been generated or altered with one of several Google AI products.
The post’s caption also says that the exchange went viral “before the show even hit commercial break”, which also can’t be right about a show on BBC television, which does not broadcast commercials.
Before sharing content like this which you come across on social media, first consider whether it comes from a reliable, verifiable and trustworthy source. Our Full Fact toolkit can help you do this.