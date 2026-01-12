Fake transcript of Farage-Kuenssberg clash shared online

What was claimed Laura Kuenssberg called for Nigel Farage’s microphone to be cut off in a heated interview on the Sunday Morning programme, which led to Mr Farage walking out. Our verdict The BBC has confirmed this content is fake. The pictures accompanying the quotes contain an AI watermark.

A transcript of a fake interview involving Nigel Farage and Laura Kuenssberg has been shared widely on Facebook. One such post has been shared hundreds of times. The claims also appear on TikTok alongside images appearing to show the Reform UK leader pointing at the BBC presenter. Full Fact could find no evidence of such an exchange occurring recently on Ms Kuenssberg’s Sunday morning politics show or any other BBC programme. A spokesperson for the BBC told us that the images and quotes are fake. The text on the posts claims that during the “BBC’s Sunday Morning” programme, Ms Kuenssberg said “SOMEBODY CUT HIS MIC!” as Mr Farage criticised the show and its host, before walking off set.

This is not a real transcript from an episode of the BBC One programme ‘Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg’. Nor does it come from Sunday Morning Live—a different show on which Ms Kuenssberg is not a presenter, but which the text of the posts seems to refer to by name (without the word “Live”). Mr Farage was a guest on Ms Kuenssberg’s programme several times in 2025 (on 7 September, 20 July, 13 April, and 5 January) but he didn’t use the words attributed to him here.

Join 72,953 people who trust us to check the facts Sign up to get weekly updates on politics, immigration, health and more. leave this field blank to prove your humanity Your email address What should we call you? Sign up Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.