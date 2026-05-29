Video shows community gathering not ‘UK city council meeting’

What was claimed A video shows a city council members’ meeting in the UK. Our verdict False. This footage is actually of an Indian Gujarati community event in Blackburn, not of council proceedings.

A video being shared widely online with false claims it depicts a UK “city council members meeting” actually shows an Indian Gujarati community event. In the clip, which has been circulating on X and Facebook, a large group of men are sitting at long tables eating a meal. Captions shared with the misleading posts say: “Believe it or not. This is a UK city council members meeting.”

But this isn’t right. Full Fact found the same video was originally shared on Instagram with a caption stating it was taking place before the annual general meeting of ‘Bharuchi Vahora UK’ in Blackburn. During the video it appears the person filming also says “Blackburn, Bangor Hall, BVUK AGM meeting”.

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