Video shows community gathering not ‘UK city council meeting’

What was claimed
A video shows a city council members’ meeting in the UK.
Our verdict
False. This footage is actually of an Indian Gujarati community event in Blackburn, not of council proceedings.
What was claimed
A video shows a city council members’ meeting in the UK.
Our verdict
False. This footage is actually of an Indian Gujarati community event in Blackburn, not of council proceedings.
A video being shared widely online with false claims it depicts a UK “city council members meeting” actually shows an Indian Gujarati community event.
In the clip, which has been circulating on X and Facebook, a large group of men are sitting at long tables eating a meal.
Captions shared with the misleading posts say: “Believe it or not. This is a UK city council members meeting.”
But this isn’t right. Full Fact found the same video was originally shared on Instagram with a caption stating it was taking place before the annual general meeting of ‘Bharuchi Vahora UK’ in Blackburn.
During the video it appears the person filming also says “Blackburn, Bangor Hall, BVUK AGM meeting”.
The website for the Bharuchi Vahora UK Association describes itself as a “supportive network for the Bharuchi Vahora community in the UK”. The Bharuchi Vahora community is from Bharuch in the state of Gujarat in India.
The footage of the room matches that of a conference room featured on the website for the venue, Bangor Street Community Centre in Blackburn. This is not a council chamber or meeting room.
A spokesperson for Bangor Street Community Centre confirmed to Reuters that it was footage of a community meeting and “has nothing to do with the council in any way”.
Before sharing content like this it’s important to consider whether it comes from a verified and trusted source before sharing. Our Full Fact toolkit contains tips and guides on how to spot misleading information.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this footage shows a community event, not council proceedings.
Full Fact fights for good, reliable information in the media, online, and in politics.