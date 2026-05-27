Facebook posts falsely attribute political comments to Prince William

27 May 2026

What was claimed

Prince William was critical of Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership and said it’s “unfair” for UK taxpayers to fund welfare for “non-citizens” while saying the concerns of other citizens are “racist”.

Our verdict

False. Prince William has made no such comments.

A number of posts on Facebook have claimed Prince William has said it’s “unfair to expect British taxpayers to continuously fund welfare systems for non-citizens while simultaneously labeling citizens’ concerns as racist.”

The posts say Prince William spoke out “in support of [Reform UK home affairs spokesperson] Zia Yusuf’s community”, and said the Prince “also targeted the leadership of Keir Starmer.”

But this isn’t true.

The posts don’t specify when and where Prince William supposedly said this, but we could find no evidence of him making any such statement and no credible media reports supporting this claim.

Full Fact has previously seen and debunked similar fake stories claiming that Prince William and other members of the Royal Family have publicly made comments critical of politicians.

Before sharing content like this that you see on social media, it’s important to consider whether it comes from a verifiable and trustworthy source. Our Full Fact toolkit can help you do this.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because Prince William did not say this.

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