Facebook posts falsely attribute political comments to Prince William

A number of posts on Facebook have claimed Prince William has said it’s “unfair to expect British taxpayers to continuously fund welfare systems for non-citizens while simultaneously labeling citizens’ concerns as racist.”
The posts say Prince William spoke out “in support of [Reform UK home affairs spokesperson] Zia Yusuf’s community”, and said the Prince “also targeted the leadership of Keir Starmer.”
But this isn’t true.
The posts don’t specify when and where Prince William supposedly said this, but we could find no evidence of him making any such statement and no credible media reports supporting this claim.�
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Full Fact has previously seen and debunked similar fake stories claiming that Prince William and other members of the Royal Family have publicly made comments critical of politicians.
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