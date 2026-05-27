Facebook posts falsely attribute political comments to Prince William

Prince William was critical of Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership and said it’s “unfair” for UK taxpayers to fund welfare for “non-citizens” while saying the concerns of other citizens are “racist”.

A number of posts on Facebook have claimed Prince William has said it’s “unfair to expect British taxpayers to continuously fund welfare systems for non-citizens while simultaneously labeling citizens’ concerns as racist.”

The posts say Prince William spoke out “in support of [Reform UK home affairs spokesperson] Zia Yusuf’s community”, and said the Prince “also targeted the leadership of Keir Starmer.”

But this isn’t true.

The posts don’t specify when and where Prince William supposedly said this, but we could find no evidence of him making any such statement and no credible media reports supporting this claim.