Prince William has not challenged Sadiq Khan over London’s priorities

This is fake. No such clash occurred between the Prince of Wales and the Mayor of London. Prince William has not made these comments about the capital.

The clips being shared on Facebook in February, and on TikTok in January, appear to ape a broadcast news report in which a presenter says: “London politics is on fire tonight after explosive claims involving Prince William and Mayor Sadiq Khan ripped through social media.”

But this is completely false, the Prince of Wales has made no such comments about the running of the capital.

They add that a “routine community event in east London turned into a political nightmare” after Prince William “publicly challenged London’s priorities”, specifically about “veterans and working class families being pushed out of the city they built”.

It’s not clear what event the videos are talking about, but there is nothing in Prince William’s diary of royal engagements (the Court circular) this year that includes a ‘community event in east London’.

The most recent recorded instances we could find of both men being at an event together were the Remembrance Sunday event at the Cenotaph on 9 November (along with many other current and former politicians, and royals including King Charles), and prior to that at the Earthshot Prize awards in Brazil also in November 2025.

We couldn’t spot any of the reaction which the videos claim have been flooding social media, and we could find no credible reporting of any of the comments Prince William supposedly made about London.

And we strongly suspect that the audio in the clips is AI-generated due to the unnatural pauses and unusual cadence—although as we note in our guide, it can be difficult to know for certain whether audio is AI-generated or made in another way, for example using an impersonator.

Full Fact has previously seen and debunked similar fake stories shared on Facebook claiming there have been clashes between Sadiq Khan and members of the Royal Family.

Before sharing content like this that you see on social media, it’s important to consider whether it comes from a verifiable and trustworthy source. Our Full Fact toolkit can do this.