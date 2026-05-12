No, Reform UK did not field a ‘fake’ candidate in Norfolk

We’ve seen a number of posts on social media suggesting that a newly-elected Reform UK councillor in Norfolk doesn’t actually exist.

This isn’t true.

The posts question the identity of George Boyd, who was elected last week to represent the ward of Waveney Valley on Norfolk County Council.

One X post viewed more than 380,000 times claims: “Reform UK Candidate George Boyd who has been elected as a Councillor in Waveney Valley in Norfolk has been found to not exist and cannot be traced anywhere.” Similar claims have also been shared on Facebook.