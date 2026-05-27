More fake Prince William quotes shared on Facebook

Posts claiming the Prince of Wales got into a heated exchange with the Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan on live television are false.

One of the posts claims that Prince William “stunned the entire studio with a calm but devastating response on live television” after Sir Sadiq told him to “stick to royal duties” in response to an impassioned speech from the prince about financial and health pressures faced by British families.

A nearly identical post shared on Facebook claims the same exchange took place between Prince William and chancellor Rachel Reeves, while another features different quotes attributed to the Prince of Wales and Sir Sadiq.

There are no credible reports of any such event taking place and despite claims clips of the exchange “exploded across social media” we’ve found no such footage.