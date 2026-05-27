More fake Prince William quotes shared on Facebook

What was claimed
Prince William responded to criticism from Sadiq Khan on live television.
Our verdict
False. This supposedly televised exchange never happened.
What was claimed
Prince William responded to criticism from Sadiq Khan on live television.
Our verdict
False. This supposedly televised exchange never happened.
Posts claiming the Prince of Wales got into a heated exchange with the Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan on live television are false.
One of the posts claims that Prince William “stunned the entire studio with a calm but devastating response on live television” after Sir Sadiq told him to “stick to royal duties” in response to an impassioned speech from the prince about financial and health pressures faced by British families.
A nearly identical post shared on Facebook claims the same exchange took place between Prince William and chancellor Rachel Reeves, while another features different quotes attributed to the Prince of Wales and Sir Sadiq.
There are no credible reports of any such event taking place and despite claims clips of the exchange “exploded across social media” we’ve found no such footage.
We’ve seen a number of posts falsely attributing political statements to the prince, including a previous fake exchange between him and Sir Sadiq.
Before sharing content like this that you see on social media, it’s important to consider whether it comes from a verifiable and trustworthy source. Our Full Fact toolkit can help you do this.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this supposedly televised exchange never happened.
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