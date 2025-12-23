No, Prince William did not give a speech that prompted three cabinet ministers to resign

What was claimed
A video with nearly 3,000 likes on Facebook falsely claims that “three cabinet ministers have already resigned” following a speech about Sir Keir Starmer by Prince William.
The Prince of Wales has made no such speech, and no cabinet ministers resigned in the month before the video was posted, on 26 November. The list of cabinet ministers on 22 December was the same as it was on 11 October—although Nick Thomas–Symonds MP has been added to the list of ministers who attend cabinet.
The video presented in the style of a news report claims that the prince attended a veterans’ charity event at Chelsea Barracks. We could find no evidence that anyone in the Royal Family undertook any official engagements at Chelsea Barracks in November before this video appeared.
The barracks were mostly decommissioned in 2008 and have since been turned into a luxury housing development.
Prince William visited North Wales on 25 November, and on November 26 he attended the Tusk awards in London.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because Prince William made no such speech and no cabinet ministers resigned shortly before this video was shared.
