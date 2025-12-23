No, Prince William did not give a speech that prompted three cabinet ministers to resign

This is not true. Prince William made no such speech and no cabinet ministers resigned shortly before this claim was made.

A video with nearly 3,000 likes on Facebook falsely claims that “three cabinet ministers have already resigned” following a speech about Sir Keir Starmer by Prince William.

The Prince of Wales has made no such speech, and no cabinet ministers resigned in the month before the video was posted, on 26 November. The list of cabinet ministers on 22 December was the same as it was on 11 October—although Nick Thomas–Symonds MP has been added to the list of ministers who attend cabinet.

The video presented in the style of a news report claims that the prince attended a veterans’ charity event at Chelsea Barracks. We could find no evidence that anyone in the Royal Family undertook any official engagements at Chelsea Barracks in November before this video appeared.

The barracks were mostly decommissioned in 2008 and have since been turned into a luxury housing development.