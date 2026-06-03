Fake image of Andy Burnham circulates online

What was claimed A picture shows Andy Burnham greeting Asian men, as he says he will make Makerfield home for more asylum seekers. Our verdict This image was generated using AI. There are no credible reports of Mr Burnham saying this.

An image circulating on social media alongside a claim that “Andy Burnham says he will make Makerfield home for more asylum seekers” is fake. The photo, which supposedly shows the Greater Manchester mayor meeting a group of men of Asian heritage, contains a SynthID watermark indicating the image was either created or edited using Google’s AI tools.

There are also some inconsistencies within the image that indicate it isn’t genuine. On closer inspection, the left hand of the man second from the left in the image doesn’t resemble a hand, and Mr Burnham’s teeth don’t align in the way they do in real photos of him. As well as the fake image, we’ve found no credible reports of Mr Burnham saying he will “make Makerfield home for more asylum seekers”.

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