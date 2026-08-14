Edited image of Andy Burnham in ‘Free Palestine’ shirt being shared on Facebook

What was claimed
An image shows Andy Burnham wearing a T-shirt with “Free Palestine” on it.
Our verdict
This isn’t a real image. It is an edited version of a real picture of Mr Burnham wearing a completely different outfit.
What was claimed
An image shows Andy Burnham wearing a T-shirt with “Free Palestine” on it.
Our verdict
This isn’t a real image. It is an edited version of a real picture of Mr Burnham wearing a completely different outfit.
An image of Andy Burnham edited to show him wearing a “Free Palestine” T-shirt is circulating on Facebook.
The image depicts the Prime Minister wearing a T-shirt with the Palestinian flag and the words “Free Palestine” on it. He is also shown to be wearing a keffiyeh, and holding a Palestinian flag.
It appears to be an edited version of a real image of Mr Burnham taken outside Number 10 Downing Street on 31 March 2026, in which he is wearing a white T-shirt and a blue jacket.
We’ve found no authentic images of Mr Burnham wearing an outfit like the one in the posts being shared on Facebook.
While mayor of Greater Manchester, Mr Burnham co-authored a letter published in June 2025 calling for the UK government to recognise a Palestinian state, which it formally did in September 2025.
Before sharing content like this, it’s important to consider whether it comes from a trustworthy source. Our misinformation toolkit contains tips on how to do this, as does our guide to spotting AI fakes.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as altered because this is not an authentic image of the Prime Minister.
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