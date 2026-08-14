Edited image of Andy Burnham in ‘Free Palestine’ shirt being shared on Facebook

What was claimed An image shows Andy Burnham wearing a T-shirt with “Free Palestine” on it. Our verdict This isn’t a real image. It is an edited version of a real picture of Mr Burnham wearing a completely different outfit.

An image of Andy Burnham edited to show him wearing a “Free Palestine” T-shirt is circulating on Facebook. The image depicts the Prime Minister wearing a T-shirt with the Palestinian flag and the words “Free Palestine” on it. He is also shown to be wearing a keffiyeh, and holding a Palestinian flag.

It appears to be an edited version of a real image of Mr Burnham taken outside Number 10 Downing Street on 31 March 2026, in which he is wearing a white T-shirt and a blue jacket. We’ve found no authentic images of Mr Burnham wearing an outfit like the one in the posts being shared on Facebook.

Join 74,000 newsletter subscribers who trust us to check the facts Sign up to get weekly updates on politics, immigration, health and more. leave this field blank to prove your humanity Your email address What should we call you? Sign up Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.