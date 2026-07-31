Council document doesn’t prove lease for Number 10 North was agreed before Andy Burnham was elected as Makerfield MP

What was claimed A decision notice shows Manchester City Council approved a lease for the offices used by Number 10 North on 10 June, before Andy Burnham was elected as MP for Makerfield. Our verdict This is not correct according to Manchester City Council, which says the decision notice relates to a lease for a different part of Heron House, let to an arms-length public body not currently based in the building. The council says Number 10 North is based in office space which was already being leased by the government, and the Cabinet Office says preparations for it took place during the Labour leadership contest.

Images of a council decision notice have been widely shared on social media with claims that they show a lease for the Manchester offices used by Number 10 North was agreed before Andy Burnham was elected to Parliament last month. But this is not correct, according to both Manchester City Council and the Cabinet Office who say the decision notice has nothing to do with Number 10 North.

Manchester City Council told Full Fact the decision notice actually relates to a different part of the Heron House building where Number 10 North is, and is for office space which is being let to an arms-length public body not currently based there. The council says Number 10 North is located elsewhere within Heron House, in offices which were already being leased by the government. And while we don’t have an exact timeline, the Cabinet Office says preparatory work for Number 10 North took place during the Labour leadership contest, which happened after Andy Burnham was elected as an MP, as part of access talks.

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Image courtesy of CHRISTOPHER FURLONG / POOL / AFP