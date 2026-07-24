Angela Rayner is not the new health secretary

What was claimed Angela Rayner, shown in a picture smoking and holding a pint of beer, has been appointed as health secretary. Our verdict False. Angela Rayner is not the health secretary. She has been made the secretary of state for housing, communities and local government. The image of Ms Rayner being shared with the claim is also fake.

False claims that Angela Rayner has been appointed health secretary, alongside an AI-generated fake image of her smoking, have been circulating on social media. The image of Ms Rayner with a cigarette and holding a pint of beer has been shared online in recent days, alongside a caption saying: “Welcome our new health secretary”.

But this is false. The Ashton-under-Lyne Labour MP has not been made health secretary in Andy Burnham’s cabinet. On 20 July she was appointed as secretary of state for housing, communities and local government. Yvette Cooper was made the secretary of state for health on the same day.

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