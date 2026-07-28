Satirical fake Guardian front page on ‘genetic links’ between eating bacon and far-right activism shared as genuine

What was claimed The front page of the Guardian on 22 July 2026 included a headline saying “Genetic links found proving that eating bacon in the morning has links to far-right activism”. Our verdict This is not a real Guardian front page and was originally created as satire.

A satirical image of the Guardian newspaper reporting on the discovery of “genetic links” between “eating bacon in the morning” and “far-right activism” has been shared widely online, including by many people who seem to think it is real. The fake front page was shared as a joke on 22 July, appearing to be taken out of context.

Versions shared on Facebook included captions such as “they're demonising our bacon now!!!” and “The Guardian has it's [sic] finger on the pulse as usual”. These posts had hundreds of likes and comments suggesting people were taking the fake front page at face value, including “this is supposed to be a serious paper” and “the Guardian is somewhat desperate methinks”. The fake front page also features a story headlined “why your toast is problematic” and an opinion piece titled “the full English breakfast: why it triggers the snowflake left”.