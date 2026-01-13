Fake Guardian headline about Christmas being ‘offensive’ to Muslims shared online

This is not a real Guardian article. It was first shared by a satirical account.

A screenshot shared on social media appears to show an opinion piece published by the Guardian with the headline: “Christmas is deeply offensive to Muslims, and yet the UK deliberately rubs our noses in it”.

But a spokesperson for the paper told us that this is a fabricated screenshot and no such article has been published by the outlet. We could not find this headline on the Guardian’s website or its social media accounts.

The screenshot was first shared by a parody account that shares spoof headlines in the same format and style as the Guardian, but under the nickname “The Grauniad”. The op-ed was supposedly written by journalist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown and has been shared by some social media users who seem to think it's real.

But Ms Alibhai-Brown said in a post on X that “the column claiming Christmas is offensive to Muslims” was “fake” and that she does not write for the Guardian at present. Full Fact has also contacted her for comment.