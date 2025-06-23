Fake ‘Grauniad’ grooming gangs column shared as if real on Facebook

False. The Guardian confirmed it has published no such article.

The Guardian published an opinion article headlined “Labour’s inquiry into promiscuous children is just an Islamophobic witch hunt”.

A screenshot shared widely on Facebook supposedly shows an opinion article published by the Guardian columnist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown, headlined: “Labour’s inquiry into promiscuous children is just an Islamophobic witch hunt”.

But the Guardian has confirmed to Full Fact that it has published no such article.

Styled to appear like an article published on the Guardian website’s opinion section, the screenshot features Ms Alibhai-Brown’s byline and headshot, and the subheading “This kangaroo court will focus on Muslims instead of where it should - sexually voracious children who preyed on them”, with a publication date of Sunday 15 June 2025.