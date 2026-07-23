False claim Sadiq Khan is building 40,000 homes ‘for Muslims only’ circulates online again
The false claim that the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is building 40,000 new homes exclusively for Muslims is recirculating online.
One post says: “I just found out that London Mayor Sadiq Khan, under the Islamic housing plan, is building 40,000 new homes for Muslims only, to be near mosques and halal shops."
Full Fact has debunked versions of this claim many times before, and a spokesperson for the Mayor of London previously told us that it’s “completely false”.
Sir Sadiq’s 2024 manifesto included pledges to build 40,000 new council homes by 2030 as well as 6,000 new ‘rent control homes’. Neither of these pledges earmark the homes for a certain demographic.
Always consider whether information you see online could be intended to mislead, and whether it comes from a trusted and verifiable source before sharing. Our toolkit can help you navigate misinformation online.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because a spokesperson for the Mayor’s office previously told us this claim is “completely false”.