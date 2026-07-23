False claim Sadiq Khan is building 40,000 homes ‘for Muslims only’ circulates online again

The false claim that the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is building 40,000 new homes exclusively for Muslims is recirculating online.

One post says: “I just found out that London Mayor Sadiq Khan, under the Islamic housing plan, is building 40,000 new homes for Muslims only, to be near mosques and halal shops."

Full Fact has debunked versions of this claim many times before, and a spokesperson for the Mayor of London previously told us that it’s “completely false”.

Sir Sadiq’s 2024 manifesto included pledges to build 40,000 new council homes by 2030 as well as 6,000 new ‘rent control homes’. Neither of these pledges earmark the homes for a certain demographic.