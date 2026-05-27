Old Unite the Kingdom video shared as if recent

This footage is actually from the Unite the Kingdom protest on 13 September 2025.

Aerial footage shows huge crowds at the Unite the Kingdom march on 16 May 2026.

A video of last September’s Unite the Kingdom march is being shared on social media along with claims it shows the march from 16 May.

The video is an aerial shot of crowds lining streets in London, and includes a Guardian watermark. A caption posted alongside the video claims: “Huge crowds filled the streets of London during the ‘Unite the Kingdom’ rally led by [sic] on May 16, 2026. Viral videos from central London showed thousands of supporters marching with Union flags.”

A Unite the Kingdom march did take place on 16 May.

Despite some comments under the video mentioning AI, the footage is real, but the clip used in this post is actually from 13 September 2025, when another Unite the Kingdom march took place. Between 110,000 to 150,000 attended that protest, according to estimates at the time from the Metropolitan Police.