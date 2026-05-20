No, there weren’t ‘over two million’ people at last weekend’s Unite the Kingdom march

What was claimed Over two million people are estimated to have attended the Unite the Kingdom march in London on Saturday 16 May. Our verdict This is not correct. While crowd size numbers are often disputed, police estimates put the figure at around 60,000, and an independent expert in crowd dynamics has told us it definitely wasn’t millions.

In recent days we’ve seen claims on social media that the number of people who attended the Unite the Kingdom march in London on Saturday (16 May) has been estimated at “over two million”, “nearly two million” or simply “millions”. While crowd size numbers are often disputed, these figures are all much too high. Police estimates put the figure for last weekend’s march at “around 60,000” people, and an independent expert on crowd dynamics told Full Fact it definitely wasn’t millions.

Posts with thousands of shares between them on Facebook and X have claimed the crowd was estimated at “over two million” or “nearly two million”, while the political activist Tommy Robinson—who helped organise the event and whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon—claimed on the day on X that “millions are in attendance”. As we’ve explained before, experts say that accurately counting the size of a crowd at a non-ticketed event is extremely difficult, if not impossible. But in this case the figures circulating on social media appear to be substantial overestimates.

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