Campaign video shared with false claims it shows Green Party celebrating election win in Bengali

What was claimed A video shows the Green Party celebrating an election win in a foreign language. Our verdict False. This video was posted before the election. It is a Bengali language campaign video posted by the Green Party candidate for the Mayor of Newham, Areeq Chowdhury, who also posted videos in English, Urdu and Romanian. Mr Chowdhury did not win the election.

A Bengali-language campaign video posted by the Green Party’s Newham mayoral candidate, Areeq Chowdhury, has been shared online with false claims it shows the Greens celebrating an election win. Posts shared thousands of times across X, Instagram and Facebook include captions such as “You’re going to want the sound on for this video of the Green Party celebrating their election victory” and “The Green Party celebrating their council election win in a foreign language”. An article on the Express website headlined “Newly elected Green Party councillors announce victory without speaking English” also appeared to reference the video (although it did not link to it). After we contacted the Express it amended the article to instead reference an “earlier campaign speech in Bengali”.

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