Scottish Labour bar charts in Edinburgh and Glasgow leaflets aren’t reliable projections for Holyrood election

What was claimed Bar charts show Scottish Labour ahead of the SNP in two Scottish parliamentary constituencies in Edinburgh and Glasgow. Our verdict These bar charts don’t give a reliable picture of parties’ likely standings in the upcoming Scottish parliamentary elections. They are labelled as showing projected results based on the 2024 general election, and data from that election can’t reliably tell us about the likely outcome of the 2026 Holyrood contest.

Bar charts in Scottish Labour campaign leaflets which show the party ahead of the SNP in two Scottish parliamentary constituencies in Edinburgh and Glasgow do not give a reliable picture of parties’ likely standings locally. We were asked about the Edinburgh leaflet by Full Fact reader Julie, who flagged it via our elections tip line. The bar charts are labelled as “projected results” or a “projection” based on the 2024 general election results. Scottish Labour told us the bar chart in its Edinburgh leaflet was based on “internal data” it had “broken down to polling district level” in order to match Scottish parliamentary constituency boundaries. It’s unclear if the same methodology was used in the Glasgow leaflet. In any event though, 2024 general election results cannot reliably predict the outcome of the 2026 Holyrood elections, as we explain below.

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What the leaflets said The leaflet shared with us by Julie was for the Scottish parliamentary constituency of Edinburgh South Western (shown immediately below), while we’ve also seen another chart for the Glasgow Cathcart and Pollok constituency.

The Edinburgh leaflet gives as a source for the charts “Projected results based on 2024 General Election”, while the Glasgow leaflet says “Projection based on 2024 general election result”. However they do not say who produced these projections, and don’t include specific figures for each party. When we contacted Scottish Labour to ask for this information, it gave us a response relating to the Edinburgh leaflet, and said: “The bar graph is based on our internal data collected at the 2024 election and count broken down to polling district level. As the boundaries of [the Westminster constituency] Edinburgh South West and [the Holyrood constituency] Edinburgh South Western differ, only the data from the polling districts included within the Scottish Parliament constituency is taken into account. “Based on our data, the result in 2024 using the new Scottish Parliamentary boundaries would have seen Labour in first, the SNP in second, with the Conservatives and Reform a distant third and fourth. In order to preserve the readability of the graph, only the parties with the highest projected share of the vote in 2024 have been included. “As there have been significant boundary changes since the last Scottish Parliament election, this is the only accurate method of displaying results on the new boundaries at the most recent national election.” We did not receive a response from Scottish Labour relating to the Glasgow leaflet (shown below).