No, King Charles has not used ancient royal power to limit mayor’s control of London

What was claimed King Charles has bypassed Parliament to freeze the powers of London’s mayor Sadiq Khan, by invoking a power called the “sovereign safeguard authority”, which has effectively halted the mayor’s control over the capital. Our verdict This is false. There is no such thing as the “sovereign safeguard authority” and the British monarch does not have the power to take control of a city from a democratically elected politician.

King Charles has not used an “ancient Royal power” to freeze the powers of London’s mayor, contrary to faked news reports being shared online. A connected series of four videos circulating on social media, which together have gathered thousands of shares and ‘likes’, have made false claims about an intervention by the monarch in London’s politics. A voiceover on one of the videos, which continues in another, says: “For the first time in modern British history the monarch stepped directly into politics, bypassing Parliament, and freezing the powers of London’s mayor Sadiq Khan.”

The subsequent videos claim that the King invoked an “ancient Royal power” called the “sovereign safeguard authority, effectively halting Khan’s control over the capital”. They claim that a “leaked 14 page dossier from inside City Hall” revealed that advisors to Mr Khan were secretly discussing a “post-monarchy London”. In response to this alleged dossier, the voiceover claims that King Charles is now preparing a “constitutional emergency speech” in which he will “name names” and expose a “covert plan to dismantle Britain’s unity”. However, the claims in these videos are false. We could find no credible reporting of any leaked dossier of this nature, or any such plans by the London mayor. There is also no evidence that the King has intervened to stop Sadiq Khan from being the Mayor of London, the position he was re-elected to last year. This would clearly be a major news event if it had happened, but a search for these terms brings up no media reports of this taking place. In fact the King knighted Mr Khan at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace in June this year. There is also no legal mechanism by which the King could suspend the powers of a democratically elected mayor.

