Videos of King Charles discussing Starmer ‘insult’ are fake

What was claimed Videos show King Charles reporting that a leaked ‘royal insult’ from Prime Minister Keir Starmer is leading to political instability. Our verdict False. There is no evidence King Charles said this and we could not find any reports of a ‘leaked’ royal insult from the Prime Minister. The audio is fake and almost certainly AI-generated.

We have spotted several social media videos featuring audio that sounds like King Charles claiming that a leaked “royal insult” from Prime Minister Keir Starmer has caused political instability. The Facebook and TikTok videos allege that this insult to King Charles leaked from a Cabinet meeting and led to a meeting between the monarch and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage at Windsor Castle triggering “the fastest political collapse in modern British history”. But there is no evidence this occurred or that the audio of King Charles is genuine.

A Google News search for reporting of any leaked “insult” made by Mr Starmer about King Charles since July 2024, when Labour took office, does not produce any credible news reports. Similarly, there are no credible news reports of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage meeting King Charles at Windsor Castle since Labour took office, although Mr Farage was present at a reception for MPs hosted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace in January 2025. One video also claims that education secretary Bridget Phillipson said of Mr Starmer that “she had never seen a leader so reckless with Britain’s institutions”. Again, there is no credible evidence of Ms Phillipson saying this.

