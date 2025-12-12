False claims Sadiq Khan cancelled non-existent royal ‘garden bridge ceremony’ circulate online

What was claimed London is in meltdown after Sadiq Khan cancelled a royal event, the King’s garden bridge ceremony, over security concerns without informing King Charles. Our verdict This is false. No such event took place, and the ‘garden bridge ceremony’ doesn’t exist.

Videos viewed over 100,000 times on social media are falsely claiming that the Mayor of London cancelled a royal event without informing the King. The clips, which have gained traction on Facebook, appear to be news reports about a major political incident, in which Sadiq Khan scrapped King Charles’s “garden bridge ceremony” over security concerns. They claim that the monarch found out about the cancellation on Twitter, and Buckingham Palace responded by saying the event would go ahead as scheduled.

It claims sources within Buckingham Palace saw the King in a “controlled fury” and he invoked a “rarely used royal prerogative” allowing him to “seize public space for national ceremonies”. The videos also claim that £1.7 billion was raised to support the event, and that pro-veteran protests “erupted outside City Hall” in response.