Rupert Lowe doesn’t appear on Time magazine’s 2026 list of the 100 most influential people

What was claimed Rupert Lowe was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2026. Our verdict False. Mr Lowe does not appear on this list.

A number of Facebook posts have claimed that Great Yarmouth and Restore Britain MP Rupert Lowe has been named in Time magazine’s 2026 list of the most influential people in the world. But this isn’t true. Mr Lowe is not on the TIME100 2026 list, nor does he appear on this list in previous years.

While the caption of one post claims Mr Lowe was “Named One of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential Voices in Media”, an edited image that accompanies it appears to show Mr Lowe on the magazine’s front cover, with the headline: “Top 100 most influential people of 2026” describing Mr Lowe as “the ultimate leader”. Similar fake covers accompany other posts we’ve spotted online—though one caption claims Mr Lowe was named one of the magazine’s “100 most influential people in music”, and one cover shows the headline “Man of the year”.

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