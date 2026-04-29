Rupert Lowe doesn’t appear on Time magazine’s 2026 list of the 100 most influential people

What was claimed
Rupert Lowe was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2026.
Our verdict
False. Mr Lowe does not appear on this list.
What was claimed
Rupert Lowe was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2026.
Our verdict
False. Mr Lowe does not appear on this list.
A number of Facebook posts have claimed that Great Yarmouth and Restore Britain MP Rupert Lowe has been named in Time magazine’s 2026 list of the most influential people in the world.
But this isn’t true. Mr Lowe is not on the TIME100 2026 list, nor does he appear on this list in previous years.
While the caption of one post claims Mr Lowe was “Named One of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential Voices in Media”, an edited image that accompanies it appears to show Mr Lowe on the magazine’s front cover, with the headline: “Top 100 most influential people of 2026” describing Mr Lowe as “the ultimate leader”.
Similar fake covers accompany other posts we’ve spotted online—though one caption claims Mr Lowe was named one of the magazine’s “100 most influential people in music”, and one cover shows the headline “Man of the year”.
We couldn’t find a Time magazine list of either the “100 most influential voices in media”, or the “100 most influential people in music”. Mr Lowe was also not named a Time magazine ‘person of the year’.
We’ve previously seen similar posts falsely claiming Reform UK leader Nigel Farage MP was named on the TIME100 2025 list and that Reform UK’s home affairs spokesperson Zia Yusuf was named on the list for 2026.
We’ve contacted Time magazine about this claim, and will update this article if we receive a response.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because Rupert Lowe does not appear on Time magazine’s TIME100 list for 2026.
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