Nigel Farage was not included on Time magazine’s list of 100 most influential people

What was claimed
Nigel Farage was named on Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people of 2025.
Our verdict
False. Mr Farage does not appear on this list.
Posts shared hundreds of times on Facebook falsely claim that Reform UK leader Nigel Farage MP was named as one of Time magazine’s “100 most influential people of 2025”.
The latest ‘TIME100’, the magazine’s annual list of who it deems the 100 most influential people of a given year, was published in April 2025. Mr Farage does not appear on this list.
The Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, is included on this list, while the leader of the Green Party of England and Wales, Zack Polanski, is included on the magazine’s ‘Next 100’, a list of people who the magazine deems to be ‘rising stars’, which was published in September 2025.
Mr Farage was shortlisted for Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’ in 2016, a different award. He hasn’t appeared on any of the magazine’s TIME100 lists (these have been published annually since 2004).
The Facebook posts claiming Mr Farage is included in Time magazine’s list are accompanied by edited images appearing to show him on two different covers of the magazine. Google Images ‘About this image’ function says one of these images, which includes Mr Farage alongside the title “Person of the Year”, was “Made with Google AI”. Additionally, experts have told Reuters they believe these images were created with AI.
Before sharing claims like this on social media, first consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source. Our toolkit can help you think critically and identify bad information.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook.
Full Fact fights for good, reliable information in the media, online, and in politics.