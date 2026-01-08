Nigel Farage was not included on Time magazine’s list of 100 most influential people

False. Mr Farage does not appear on this list.

Nigel Farage was named on Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people of 2025.

Posts shared hundreds of times on Facebook falsely claim that Reform UK leader Nigel Farage MP was named as one of Time magazine’s “100 most influential people of 2025”.

The latest ‘TIME100’, the magazine’s annual list of who it deems the 100 most influential people of a given year, was published in April 2025. Mr Farage does not appear on this list.

The Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, is included on this list, while the leader of the Green Party of England and Wales, Zack Polanski, is included on the magazine’s ‘Next 100’, a list of people who the magazine deems to be ‘rising stars’, which was published in September 2025.

Mr Farage was shortlisted for Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’ in 2016, a different award. He hasn’t appeared on any of the magazine’s TIME100 lists (these have been published annually since 2004).