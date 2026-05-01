Are there university tuition fees in Scotland?

What was claimed There are no university tuition fees in Scotland. Our verdict This isn’t quite right. While the Scottish government covers tuition fees for those ordinarily resident in Scotland taking their first full-time undergraduate degree, fees do need to be paid by some other students, such as many of those studying postgraduate courses.

“It’s because of SNP decisions [...] there are no university tuition fees in Scotland.” John Swinney –

In a Scottish election leaflet from the SNP, First Minister and party leader John Swinney claimed “there are no university tuition fees in Scotland”. That isn’t quite right, however. While many undergraduates have their degrees paid for, university tuition fees do need to be paid by some other students, including many taking postgraduate degrees.

Image courtesy of Democracy Club, ElectionLeaflets.org

The Scottish government does cover the cost of up to five years of mainly undergraduate study for full-time students ordinarily resident in Scotland who are studying in Scotland, meaning these eligible students do not pay tuition fees. Undergraduate tuition fees for Scottish students are typically £1,820 a year. Students need to apply annually to the Student Awards Agency Scotland (SAAS), an executive agency of the Scottish Government that supports higher education students with information and funding, to have these fees paid directly to their university. SAAS also covers the cost of the Professional Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) for eligible students, and provides tuition fee and living cost loans to students.

Join 73,000 newsletter subscribers who trust us to check the facts Sign up to get weekly updates on politics, immigration, health and more. leave this field blank to prove your humanity Your email address What should we call you? Sign up Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.