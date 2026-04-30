No, the Supreme Court has not ordered Keir Starmer to resign

30 April 2026

What was claimed

The Supreme Court has ordered Keir Starmer to resign.

Our verdict

False. A spokesperson for the Supreme Court confirmed this isn’t true and that it doesn’t have the power to order politicians or government ministers to resign.

Videos shared hundreds of times on social media claim that the Supreme Court has ordered the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to resign.

But this isn’t true. The UK’s highest court confirmed the claims are false, and there are no credible reports of any such thing happening. And in any event, the Supreme Court told us it does not have the power to order politicians or government ministers to resign.

Debunk image of Starmer being forced to resign by Supreme Court

Before sharing videos such as these, first consider whether they come from a verifiable and trustworthy source. Our toolkit on how to identify bad information, can help you do this. We’ve previously debunked similarly false claims about the Supreme Court announcing a general election.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because the Supreme Court has not ordered Keir Starmer to resign, and has no power to do so.

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Keir Starmer Social media

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