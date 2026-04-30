No, the Supreme Court has not ordered Keir Starmer to resign

False. A spokesperson for the Supreme Court confirmed this isn’t true and that it doesn’t have the power to order politicians or government ministers to resign.

Videos shared hundreds of times on social media claim that the Supreme Court has ordered the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to resign.

But this isn’t true. The UK’s highest court confirmed the claims are false, and there are no credible reports of any such thing happening. And in any event, the Supreme Court told us it does not have the power to order politicians or government ministers to resign.