The UK Supreme Court hasn’t just ordered a general election

What was claimed
The UK Supreme Court has ordered a new general election.
Our verdict
False. It hasn’t.
A video on Facebook posted on 26 November and since viewed over 30,000 times falsely claims that the UK Supreme Court has just ordered a new general election.
This is completely untrue. The Supreme Court has issued no such rulings, and a general election has not been called.
The video, which contains footage of the House of Commons, includes a voiceover saying: “Just one minute ago, the entire political map of the United Kingdom was shaken. In an unexpected and historic decision, the UK Supreme Court has announced that the country will head into a general election… The statement confirmed that due to a series of legal and constitutional concerns raised over the past week, the nation must hold a general election sooner than planned.”
Later, the voiceover says: “While the full legal reasoning will be released in a detailed document later today, the message delivered to the public was crystal-clear the country must reset its political direction through a new vote.” No such document has been published.
The video’s caption makes similar false claims.
We’ve seen a lot of posts announcing nonexistent policies recently. We wrote about this phenomenon in more detail in September.
Before sharing videos like this on social media, first consider whether they come from a trustworthy and verifiable source. Our Full Fact toolkit can help you do this.
