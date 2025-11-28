The UK Supreme Court hasn’t just ordered a general election

What was claimed The UK Supreme Court has ordered a new general election. Our verdict False. It hasn’t.

A video on Facebook posted on 26 November and since viewed over 30,000 times falsely claims that the UK Supreme Court has just ordered a new general election. This is completely untrue. The Supreme Court has issued no such rulings, and a general election has not been called.

The video, which contains footage of the House of Commons, includes a voiceover saying: “Just one minute ago, the entire political map of the United Kingdom was shaken. In an unexpected and historic decision, the UK Supreme Court has announced that the country will head into a general election… The statement confirmed that due to a series of legal and constitutional concerns raised over the past week, the nation must hold a general election sooner than planned.”

Join 72,953 people who trust us to check the facts Sign up to get weekly updates on politics, immigration, health and more. leave this field blank to prove your humanity Your email address What should we call you? Sign up Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.