The UK Supreme Court hasn’t just ordered a general election

28 November 2025

What was claimed

The UK Supreme Court has ordered a new general election.

Our verdict

False. It hasn’t.

A video on Facebook posted on 26 November and since viewed over 30,000 times falsely claims that the UK Supreme Court has just ordered a new general election.

This is completely untrue. The Supreme Court has issued no such rulings, and a general election has not been called.

screenshot with false label

The video, which contains footage of the House of Commons, includes a voiceover saying: “Just one minute ago, the entire political map of the United Kingdom was shaken. In an unexpected and historic decision, the UK Supreme Court has announced that the country will head into a general election… The statement confirmed that due to a series of legal and constitutional concerns raised over the past week, the nation must hold a general election sooner than planned.”

Later, the voiceover says: “While the full legal reasoning will be released in a detailed document later today, the message delivered to the public was crystal-clear the country must reset its political direction through a new vote.” No such document has been published.

The video’s caption makes similar false claims.

We’ve seen a lot of posts announcing nonexistent policies recently. We wrote about this phenomenon in more detail in September.

Before sharing videos like this on social media, first consider whether they come from a trustworthy and verifiable source. Our Full Fact toolkit can help you do this.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this is completely made up.

Full Fact fights bad information

Bad information ruins lives. It promotes hate, damages people’s health, and hurts democracy. You deserve better.

Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.