Video of voters on the street is AI-generated

This video is fake. The footage does not show real people and has been AI-generated.

This video shows several people saying they plan to vote for Reform UK, and one saying he will vote for Restore.

A video presenting fake people as real voters is being shared on Facebook ahead of parliamentary elections in Scotland and Wales, and local elections in England, on 7 May.

The clip appears to show a presenter speaking to random people on the street about who they would vote for, with all of them saying Reform UK, except one who says Restore.

We found that both the video and the audio elements of the footage contained SynthID, an invisible watermark that appears in content created or altered with Google’s AI tools.

There are a number of other clues that the video should be treated with suspicion, including strange writing on a bus stop at one point, a 73 bus that lists its destination as simply “London”, and a shop towards the end of the video improbably named “Local Shop”.