Picture of child with cancer edited to include Nigel Farage

This is fake. The picture does show a real child with cancer—an American boy who sadly died in October 2025. But the image has been edited with the help of AI to include Mr Farage.

But this image is not real—it has been edited with the help of artificial intelligence.

“Nigel Farage canceled [sic] everything, boarded a plane, and walked quietly into a hospital room no one was watching. No spotlight. No audience. Just a man kneeling beside a hospital bed, holding a fragile hand, whispering words so powerful that doctors and nurses broke down in tears,” the captions say.

The image was shared in two similar posts which have thousands of interactions from Facebook users between them. It shows Mr Farage smiling, next to a child in a hospital bed. The captions claim it depicts him visiting a seven-year-old girl with terminal brain cancer whose “final wish” was to meet him.

A picture of a child with cancer which has been edited to include an image of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has gone viral on Facebook.

Full Fact has found that it is an altered version of a real photo of a real child, an American boy called Branson Blevins, who sadly died aged 11 in October 2025 after having been diagnosed with leukaemia in 2024.

The original photo depicted Branson with his father. The right side of the image circulating on Facebook matches this original photo perfectly, with details such as creases in the sheets being identical.

When we put the section of the picture containing Mr Farage into Google reverse image search, it told us the picture had been “Made with Google AI”. Google’s AI assistant Gemini also confirmed the image had a SynthID digital watermark, indicating it was either generated or altered with one of Google’s AI products.

We can’t say for sure whether the image of Mr Farage is entirely AI-generated, or has only been edited in some way with AI. We also can’t say for sure whether AI was used to add the image of Mr Farage to the original photo, or if it was added in another way.

Since publishing this check we’ve seen a number of questions from readers about the origin of this image.

To be clear, we’ve not been able to establish who created it. Reform UK initially declined to comment but after we published this fact check gave us an updated response.

A spokesperson for the party told us it had not seen the image shared by the posts before, adding: “Reform UK is in no way involved in the creation of these AI images.”

One version of the posts circulating, which also include other real photos of Branson on his own which don’t appear to have been altered, has had 12,000 reactions and hundreds of shares and comments. Many of the comments appear to come from people believing that it is a genuine photo, with some praising Mr Farage for the supposed visit.

Before sharing content like this that you see on social media, first consider whether it comes from an accurate and verifiable source. Our Full Fact toolkit can help you do this.