Google Meet is not introducing a button to turn on all cameras at once

11 July 2023

This is not a genuine screenshot. It comes from a satirical account, and Google has confirmed it has no plans to create any such feature.

A screenshot shows a new button on Google Meet that can turn on all participants’ cameras instantly.

A number of posts on social media have shared a screenshot appearing to show a new button on Google Meet that turns on all participants’ cameras instantly.

The screenshot shows the usual interface of a Google Meet call, but with the addition of a new button at the bottom bar alongside the ‘mute’ and ‘hang up’ buttons. The button is an eye-shaped icon and a box above it says “this button instantly turns on the cameras for all 86 participants”.

Many people sharing the image on Facebook and Twitter appear to believe that the alleged plans for Google Meet are genuine. One post, with more than 2,300 likes and 260 shares on Facebook, has the caption “Aaaaaand I’m fired [sic]”.

Another post describes the suggestion as “horrific” and a tweet advises people to use a physical cover over their webcam when it’s not in use.

But this is not a real plan for Google Meet. A spokesperson from Google told Full Fact "The Google Meet team has no plans to create a feature that turns on cameras for all participants. We certainly don’t need (or want) to see the details of our coworkers’ commutes, dog walks, or lunchtime routines - and we’re guessing you don’t either!"

The image comes from a satirical account. The screenshot was first posted on Twitter and Instagram by US-based product designer Soren Iverson. Mr Iverson has previously said he posts daily “satirical app designs”. Other examples of his posts include “drunk tweet alerts” and an “Uber option to let me drive”.

Images like this can be taken out of context and create unnecessary alarm. We have written about other instances when satirical content was mistaken as real, including a ‘Papuan newspaper article’ criticising the state of affairs in the UK, a screenshot of the Uber app allegedly offering a ‘walking buddy’ service and a claim that Iceland has declared all religions mental disorders.

Full Fact has also written about other false claims relating to concerns around technology and privacy, including that all messages and images on Instagram are becoming public, the government’s emergency alerts “breach GDPR” and that Asda self-checkout tills use facial recognition.

Image courtesy of Bench Accounting