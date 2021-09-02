Wetherspoons Covid-19 reopening deal is fake

2 September 2021

What was claimed Wetherspoons is offering a “meal for two with drinks” voucher to celebrate the lifting of Covid restrictions. Our verdict It’s not. Wetherspoons has confirmed the offer isn’t genuine.

A Facebook post claims that the pub chain Wetherspoons is offering all of its customers a meal for two with drinks voucher to celebrate pubs reopening “without any restrictions”.

The post on the “WetherspoonsFans” page, which has been shared more than 400 times, appears to refer to the lifting of hospitality restrictions in England as of 19 July.

It includes a link to another website to claim the voucher.

Sadly, it’s bogus.

The link leads to an unrelated page. Wetherspoons confirmed to Full Fact the offer was not related to its business.

While the Facebook account “WetherspoonsFans” made this post, the name of the group appears as “Wetherspoons” which may falsely imply it is officially affiliated to the pub chain. The Wetherspoons chain itself does not have an official Facebook page.

For the purposes of that scheme, we've rated this claim as false because there is no such offer.