Amazon is not giving away ‘leftover’ Dyson vacuum cleaners

30 September 2024

This post is a hoax. Amazon says no such giveaway exists.

A post on Facebook claims the online retailer Amazon is giving away “leftover” Dyson V15 vacuum cleaners in return for taking part in a survey.

However, a spokesperson for Amazon confirmed the offer is not genuine.

The post says: “You will not believe it! But it's true! Amazon has decided to get rid of the leftover Dyson V15 vacuum cleaners from last year. They are giving them away for free to those who fill out a short survey. My friend from Amazon shared this information and I immediately took the opportunity.

“In just 30 seconds, I received a delivery confirmation for my Dyson V15! The link is below - click here, fill out the survey and share this information with your friends! The time is limited!”

A link in the comments of the post takes you to a website that appears unrelated to Amazon, and the supposed Amazon receipt in the picture has also clearly been edited.

A spokesperson for Amazon told Full Fact: “This post is flat-out false. This is not something that Amazon is doing.”

Similar posts offering fake deals through Amazon are very common on Facebook. We have fact checked them many times before, with recent examples including supposed offers for iPads for over-25s, parcels of unclaimed electronics for £3 and hugely discounted sets of cookware.

It is always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify this is to see whether the offer has been shared by the company’s official page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.