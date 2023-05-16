Fake Amazon deal offering ‘£3’ Tefal set circulating on Facebook

16 May 2023

Amazon is offering Tefal cookware sets for £3 as it’s closing three warehouses in the UK.

Posts falsely claiming that Amazon are offering large sets of Tefal cookware for £3 due to the company closing three warehouses in the UK have been shared widely on social media.

The posts, which all use identical wording, say: “There are 3 amazon warehouses closing in the UK!

“Due to this, the management has decided to sell off a set of tefal cookware for £3!”

The post then encourages social media users to follow a link in the comments in order to purchase the set of cookware.

A spokesperson for Amazon UK told Full Fact that the offer advertised in these posts is not genuine. They added that while the retailer did announce in January that three existing UK warehouses would be closing, two new ones were also planned.

There are other indications that this offer is not genuine. Firstly, while not all of the posts have links in the comments, some of the links were broken while others direct to websites totally unrelated to Amazon or Tefal, such as a blog post about a paper towel dispenser.

Secondly, it appears that at least one of the images used in the posts has been digitally altered. For example, this post appears to show the products being advertised by an employee dressed in the uniform of US supermarket chain Walmart, with the Amazon sign and posters added digitally.

Posts like these, advertising offers that appear too good to be true, are very common on social media and we have fact checked similar claims—including alleged deals at retailers such as Argos and Currys—many times before.