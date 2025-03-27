Amazon laptop giveaway is not genuine

What was claimed
Amazon is giving away free laptops to UK seniors aged 50 and over.
Our verdict
This isn’t true. Amazon says this is not a real offer.
Amazon is giving away free laptops to UK seniors aged 50 and over.
This isn’t true. Amazon says this is not a real offer.
A Facebook post offering the chance for over 50s to get a free laptop from Amazon is not genuine.
The post, which has an image of a woman standing in front of piles of HP laptops, says: “Amazon has a special laptop giveaway for UK seniors aged 50 and over! These 2022-2024 laptops, removed from their packaging, are being given away to help seniors stay connected while making room for new models. Click below and answer a few questions to see if you qualify for your free laptop!”
But Amazon told Full Fact that “these are not legitimate Amazon posts”.
A spokesperson for the online retailer has also previously told us they warn consumers against entering payment information onto websites they are not familiar with.
It is always worth double-checking whether posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true are genuine.. One way to verify this is to see whether an offer has been shared by a company’s official page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.
Posts offering fake deals are very common on Facebook, and we’ve fact checked many similar ones previously, including other offers claiming to be from Amazon.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this post is not legitimately linked to Amazon.
Full Fact fights for good, reliable information in the media, online, and in politics.