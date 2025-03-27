Amazon laptop giveaway is not genuine

This isn’t true. Amazon says this is not a real offer.

Amazon is giving away free laptops to UK seniors aged 50 and over.

A Facebook post offering the chance for over 50s to get a free laptop from Amazon is not genuine.

The post, which has an image of a woman standing in front of piles of HP laptops, says: “Amazon has a special laptop giveaway for UK seniors aged 50 and over! These 2022-2024 laptops, removed from their packaging, are being given away to help seniors stay connected while making room for new models. Click below and answer a few questions to see if you qualify for your free laptop!”

But Amazon told Full Fact that “these are not legitimate Amazon posts”.

A spokesperson for the online retailer has also previously told us they warn consumers against entering payment information onto websites they are not familiar with.

It is always worth double-checking whether posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true are genuine.. One way to verify this is to see whether an offer has been shared by a company’s official page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.

Posts offering fake deals are very common on Facebook, and we’ve fact checked many similar ones previously, including other offers claiming to be from Amazon.