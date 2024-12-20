No, Amazon is not offering Samsung TVs for £3

This isn’t true. Amazon says this is not a real offer.

Amazon is offering Samsung TVs for £3 to people who complete an online form.

A post claiming that Amazon is offering Samsung TVs for £3 to Facebook users who fill out an online form is not true.

The Facebook post says that the online retailer “wants to get rid of old TVs from its warehouse” and so is sending them to be recycled. It urges readers to follow a link to complete a form in order to be eligible for one of these TVs.

A picture attached to the post shows stacks of Samsung TVs with a label featuring the words “Amazon” and “discount”, and a price of £3.

But Amazon told Full Fact: “This is certainly not a real deal.”

It is always worth double-checking whether posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true actually are. One way to verify this is to see whether an offer has been shared by a company’s official page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.

Posts offering fake deals are very common on Facebook and we’ve fact checked many similar ones. Recent examples include false offers for various laptops, airfryers, mattresses and PlayStations, all of which were supposedly available at improbably cheap prices.