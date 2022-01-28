Covid-19 vaccines don’t make you a ‘ticking time bomb’

What was claimed The spike proteins generated by the body in response to the Covid-19 vaccines make people a ticking time bomb for cancer, blood clots and other ailments. Our verdict This is not true. Some health problems have been linked to vaccination in very rare cases, but the risk from not being vaccinated is much higher.

A post on Instagram has shared a video clip of a woman in the US falsely claiming that the Covid-19 vaccines are dangerous and ineffective.

As we have said many times, this isn’t true. The Covid vaccines being used in both the UK and the US are safe—and very effective at protecting against the worst effects of the disease.

Where did the video come from?

The clip shows a Board of Education meeting in New Hanover County, North Carolina on 4 January 2022.

A woman, identifying herself as Morgan Wallace, addresses the education board. (She is not Dr Judy Mikovits, as the caption on the Instagram post seems to claim.)

Ms Wallace says about people being vaccinated against Covid: “You have now loaded your body with millions of spike proteins and you are a ticking time bomb for cancer, blood clots and whatever kind of ailment may come up in your body.”

Neither the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US, nor the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulations Agency in the UK has found any evidence to suggest a link between the Covid vaccines and cancer.

In very rare cases, the vaccines have been linked to some serious events, including cases of rare but sometimes fatal blood clots—although some research suggests that blood clots are more likely to be caused by Covid itself.

There is no evidence that the “spike” proteins which the body generates in response to vaccination are harmful to the body. We have written about this before.

Overall, the benefits of the Covid vaccines generally outweigh their risks.

Later in the video, Ms Wallace also says: “The vaccine is not going to work.”

As we have said many times, there is overwhelming evidence that the Covid vaccines do work. They are generally quite effective in protecting people against symptomatic Covid, and very effective in protecting against severe disease.

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we've rated this claim as false because the Covid-19 vaccines are effective in protecting against the worst effects of Covid-19 and there is no evidence that they are likely to cause serious health problems.