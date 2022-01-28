Covid-19 vaccines don’t make you a ‘ticking time bomb’

A woman, identifying herself as Morgan Wallace, addresses the education board. (She is not Dr Judy Mikovits, as the caption on the Instagram post seems to claim.)
Ms Wallace says about people being vaccinated against Covid: “You have now loaded your body with millions of spike proteins and you are a ticking time bomb for cancer, blood clots and whatever kind of ailment may come up in your body.”
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here.
For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false
because the Covid-19 vaccines are effective in protecting against the worst effects of Covid-19 and there is no evidence that they are likely to cause serious health problems.