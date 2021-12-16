Boris Johnson’s mum did not call him ‘an idiot with no common sense’

The only text unique to the Facebook post we’re checking is a section saying “I love all my children dearly but Alexander Boris really has very little in the way of social skills, he's forever in some power struggle with his siblings and changes his mind constantly.”
This also appears to be made up. We can find no evidence Mrs Johnson Wahl said it, or anything similar.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here.
For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false
because the quote was made up.