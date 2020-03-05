Viral post about someone’s uncle’s coronavirus advice is not all it’s cracked up to be

This is a roughly accurate description of the most common symptoms, although not everyone with Covid-19 gets pneumonia, and the symptoms may not come in this exact order or at these times.

The symptoms of Covid-19 are that it first infects the throat, so you’ll have a sore throat lasting 3 or 4 days. The virus then blends into nasal fluid that enters the trachea and then the lungs causing pneumonia. This takes about 5 or 6 days. With pneumonia comes high fever and difficulty breathing

There’s no evidence that this works as a preventative or a cure for the virus.

You should also gargle as a prevention. A simple solution of salt in warm water will suffice.

We don’t know how long the virus can last on the skin, especially not down to the minute. But you should regularly wash your hands.

Wash your hands frequently as the virus can only live on your hands for 5-10 minutes.

There’s no evidence that the temperature of liquids consumed can either protect you from or cure diseases caused by viruses.

Drinking warm water is effective for all viruses. Try not to drink liquids with ice.

There’s no evidence yet that the virus can survive in clothing and be transmitted this way. Any soiled clothing should be thoroughly washed.

On fabric it can survive for 6-12 hours. normal laundry detergent will kill it.

We don’t know how long the virus survives on surfaces yet—it may be between hours and days.

If it drops on a metal surface it will live for at least 12 hours - so if you come into contact with any metal surface - wash your hands as soon as you can with a bacterial soap.

How far the droplets spread from a sneeze depends on environmental factors, but it is likely to be several metres.

If someone with the new coronavirus sneezes, it travels about 10 feet before it drops to the ground and is no longer airborne

There’s no evidence for this. There’s evidence that similar viruses transmit less well in the heat, but many countries with reported Covid-19 cases are experiencing temperatures higher than this.

This new virus is not heat-resistant and will be killed by a temperature of just 26/27 degrees. It hates the Sun.

Some Covid-19 patients do get pneumonia, and one of the symptoms is a dry cough. A runny nose doesn’t rule out Covid-19.

These are the symptoms for the common cold, but they don’t rule out Covid-19.

If you have a runny nose and sputum, you have a common cold, not Covid-19.

We’ve been asked to check a Facebook post that has been shared hundreds of thousands of times, which makes a number of claims about the symptoms of Covid-19 and ways to prevent the disease.

The claims are a mixture of accurate and inaccurate. While the post does include some basic advice that is worth following, it also contains some claims which could falsely lead people to believe they don’t have Covid-19 when they do, or which suggest ways of preventing infection that will not work.

During the writing of this fact check, the post was edited by the author to alter some of the more inaccurate claims. However, as the post had already been shared over 300,000 before these edits occurred, we’re going to focus on the original version of the text as it will have been so widely seen.

“If you have a runny nose and sputum, you have a common cold”

Having a runny nose and sputum (phlegm coughed up from the lungs) doesn’t rule out having Covid-19.

It’s true that early studies on the new coronavirus have found that a runny nose (rhinorrhoea in medical terminology) is a relatively uncommon symptom, but some patients did have it. At least one other study has found it to be a more common symptom. So if you have a runny nose you may still have Covid-19.

Covid-19’s main symptoms are a cough, high temperature and shortness of breath, but the US Center for Disease Control (CDC) says “sputum production” is a less common, but still reported, symptom. A study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that a third of coronavirus patients were producing sputum.

(In the newly edited version of the Facebook post, this claim has been changed to “you may have a common cold/flu”, which is more accurate.)

“Coronavirus pneumonia is a dry cough with no runny nose.”

The term pneumonia describes the swelling of lung tissue. It’s usually caused by a bacterial infection, and has been seen in Covid-19 patients. One of the most common symptoms of Covid-19 is a dry cough. But as we’ve already said, having a runny nose doesn’t rule out Covid-19.

(The edited version of the post now says “no runny nose to start off with”. It is not clear from the available evidence when the patients who did develop runny noses first had that symptom. Again, you shouldn’t assume that if you have a runny nose it can’t be Covid-19.)

“This new virus is not heat-resistant and will be killed by a temperature of just 26/27 degrees. It hates the Sun.”

Because the virus is relatively new to us, there’s a lot we don’t know about it, like the temperatures it can withstand. You should be wary of sources that claim to have details this specific so early after the discovery of the virus. What we can do is look at related viruses. Coronavirus is a family of viruses including the common cold, SARS, and SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes Covid-19).

Studies have found that another coronavirus, MERS, was more stable at lower temperatures, and a warmer, humid environment slowed its transmission. The World Health Organisation (WHO) says coronaviruses in general can be destroyed at cooking-levels of heat, at around 70°C.

Despite this, it’s worth noting that going in the sun is unlikely to protect you from the virus, and you’re better off concentrating on washing your hands thoroughly. Some of the countries with confirmed coronavirus cases have warmer climates where the temperature is often above 27°C.

(The edited version of the post merely removes the words “It hates the Sun”, so remains inaccurate.)

“If someone sneezes with it, it takes about 10 feet before it drops to the ground and is no longer airborne.”

There is no evidence that the SARS-CoV-2 virus (which causes Covid-19) spreads differently to other coronaviruses, which can be transmitted by droplets produced by coughs and sneezes. It’s difficult to say exactly how far droplets spread when you sneeze, as it depends on a factors like humidity and temperature. Research from MIT in recent years has shown that droplets from sneezes have the potential to spread several metres from the sneezing person. The NHS says you should cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve, but not your hands, when you sneeze, and put used tissues in the bin and wash your hands afterwards.

“If it drops on a metal surface it will live for at least 12 hours - so if you come into contact with any metal surface - wash your hands as soon as you can with a bacterial soap.”

The WHO says “Studies suggest that coronaviruses (including preliminary information on the COVID-19 virus) may persist on surfaces for a few hours or up to several days.

“This may vary under different conditions (e.g. type of surface, temperature or humidity of the environment).”

We don’t know how long the virus that causes Covid-19 can survive on surfaces yet, but washing your hands well with soap is good advice to prevent you picking up germs from surfaces.

The edited version of the post now says “wash your hands as soon as you can with soap (an alcohol-based one is good)”, which confuses two things: the WHO recommends “washing your hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub”, not that the soap needs to be alcohol-based.

“On fabric it can survive for 6-12 hours. normal laundry detergent will kill it.”

The CDC recommends that people who are in the same household as those with Covid-19 or someone suspected of having it, or those who are intimate partners or caregivers of them, should remove and wash soiled clothing, and wear disposable gloves when handling it. It says “In general, [use] a normal laundry detergent according to washing machine instructions and dry thoroughly using the warmest temperatures recommended on the clothing label.”

We haven’t found any reliable source saying exactly how long the virus can survive on fabric. In a blogpost, Harvard Medical School’s instructor in medicine Todd Ellerin writes: “Currently, there’s no evidence that COVID-19, the new coronavirus, can be transmitted from soft surfaces like fabric or carpet to humans.”

“Drinking warm water is effective for all viruses. Try not to drink liquids with ice.”

We can’t find any scientific evidence that warm water can cure or prevent diseases caused by viruses, although hot drinks can be a comfort to those suffering with coughs and colds.

The edited version of the post just claims that you should avoid drinking liquids with ice.

“Wash your hands frequently as the virus can only live on your hands for 5-10 minutes, but - a lot can happen during that time - you can rub your eyes, pick your nose unwittingly and so on”

Washing your hands thoroughly, and often, is good advice. It’s not clear exactly how long the virus can ‘survive’ on your hands, especially not down to the minute. But the post is right to mention that rubbing your eyes, mouth or nose is problematic if you haven’t washed your hands, because these areas are a prime entry point for viruses and bacteria.

“You should also gargle as a prevention. A simple solution of salt in warm water will suffice.”

Other fact checkers have also written about this claim, which was attributed to respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan, a key figure during the SARS outbreak. The hospital where he worked debunked the rumour via a post on social media site Weibo.

Gargling with salt water is recommended by the NHS for adults who have a sore throat, but only to relieve symptoms once you have caught it, not as a preventative measure. The WHO has said that there’s no evidence saline can prevent Covid-19.

“THE SYMPTOMS It will first infect the throat, so you'll have a sore throat lasting 3/4 days The virus then blends into a nasal fluid that enters the trachea and then the lungs, causing pneumonia. This takes about 5/6 days further. With the pneumonia comes high fever and difficulty in breathing. The nasal congestion is not like the normal kind. You feel like you're drowning. It's imperative you then seek immediate attention by telephoning 111 or your doctor - don't visit.”

In general, this is a roughly accurate description of the common symptoms of Covid-19, although some patients may experience other symptoms and the timing of those symptoms may differ.

The CDC says that sore throat has been reported “in some patients”. More commonly, symptoms include fever, a cough, muscle pain and shortness of breath, as the post claims. Not everyone who has Covid-19 will get pneumonia though. The NHS does not mention nasal congestion that ‘feels like drowning’ as a specific symptom for Covid-19.

It does advise that you use its 111 online coronavirus service, if you have recently returned from somewhere with a higher risk of the new coronavirus, a list of which can be found here.

The post is right to advise you to call 111 if you think you have the virus, and not visit your GP or a hospital in person.

