Supposed Amazon E-scooter deal is too good to be true

8 September 2023

Posts on Facebook claim that “Amazon is experiencing significant storage issues this month. As a result, they are offering the remaining Mi Pro 2 electric scooters for just £3”.

A now-deleted version of the post had more than 600 comments and 50 shares but there are other examples still online.

This offer is fake. Amazon confirmed to Full Fact that the deal was not a genuine deal from them.

At the time of writing, the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 is listed for sale on Amazon for £489.15.

Clicking the ‘Apply Now’ button on one of the Facebook posts takes you to a webpage featuring the Amazon logo, but which is not the real Amazon website. It says, “You’ve been selected to participate in the Amazon campaign. You have the chance to win a Xiaomi Mi Pro 2 for only 3£! [sic]”.

It then asks the user three survey questions before you take part in a ‘game’ where you click on Amazon branded gift boxes to “win”. You are then asked to fill in personal information and submit payment details.

Posts associated with retailers like Amazon allegedly offering products at unbelievably low prices are common on social media, and we have checked them many times before. We often see them in the form of claims a company is trying to clear uncollected parcels, having a warehouse-clearing sale or giving away display items for free.

Image courtesy of JavyGo