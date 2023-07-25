Aldi coupon giveaway on Facebook is not genuine

25 July 2023

People can get coupons for money off their Aldi shop if they share and comment on a Facebook post.

A post claiming that Aldi is giving away discount coupons on social media in return for shares and comments has been shared thousands of times on Facebook.

But the supermarket chain has confirmed to Full Fact that the offer is not genuine.

The post says: “We wanted to do something extra special for all of you during the 6 weeks school holidays as we know times aren't always easy so we're gifting one of these coupon sheets full of lots of goodies to everyone who §hares&Çomments within 6 weeks from now [sic].”

This appears alongside a picture supposedly showing six Aldi coupons, each for a different amount of money to be deducted from a shop ranging from £5 off to £35.

It is always worth checking posts that claim to be offering deals that seem too good to be true. One way to be sure an offer is genuine is by looking to see whether the offer has been shared by the company’s official page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick and a longer post history.

While the page that posted the fake offer has more than 7,000 likes and 17,000 followers, it is not the official UK Facebook page for the supermarket—which has more than two million likes and is verified on the social media platform.

Posts like these are extremely common on Facebook, often generating thousands of shares, and we have recently fact checked a number of them which have appeared in the form of coupons for family attractions such as Alton Towers and Toby Carvery.

Other fake deals supposedly from popular retailers offering popular goods at a significant discount are also very widely shared on social media, and we have written about them many times before.