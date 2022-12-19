Fake KFC deal shared by thousands on Facebook

19 December 2022

Social media users can get a free KFC voucher simply by liking and sharing a Facebook post.

A post on Facebook falsely claiming that social media users can get a free food voucher from KFC “for nothing” has been shared more than 2,000 times.

The post states: “For Christmas this year at KFC we wanted to do something special as we know times have been tough this year. We have decided to reward everyone who $hares & ¢omments [sic] in the next 7 days with a 𝐹𝑅𝐸𝐸 voucher for 12 piece bucket of chicken.”

But KFC has confirmed to Full Fact that this is not a real offer.

There are a number of clues in the post and on the “KFC Fans” page that posted it which suggest this is not a genuine deal being offered by the chain.

This includes the fact that the page was set up in October, only has two posts and is unverified.

The official KFC UK page has more than 58 million followers, was set up in August 2009 and is verified.

The post also contains misspellings, which wouldn’t be expected from an official account.

The post is also very similar to a number of other fake deals we’ve fact checked before on Facebook, including purported offers from Aldi, Argos and Wetherspoons.

Image courtesy of Hello I'm Nik