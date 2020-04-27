UK branches of McDonald’s did not reopen on 27 April

Incorrect. McDonald’s has said it has no plans to reopen at this stage.

An image shared on Facebook claims that McDonald’s will reopen its UK stores on 27 April for drive through and delivery.

This is false.

In response to the claim, McDonald’s tweeted “this post is fake and didn't come from us. We are not reopening today and have no confirmed plans at this time.”

McDonald’s had closed all its UK branches before or on 23 March.

These posts are almost exact copies of previous posts falsely claiming the chain would reopen on 6 April—all that has been changed is the opening date.

McDonald’s has also responded to an article in the Mirror, which claimed that the chain would re-open in May in the UK, tweeting: “we have no plans to reopen at this stage and our restaurants and Drive Thru will remain closed.”

The restaurant chain has advised that “when we do have plans to reopen, we’ll be making announcements via our social media channels and our website.”

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because McDonald’s did not reopen its UK branches on 27 April.