Morrisons is not giving free food boxes to anyone who likes a Facebook post

Morrisons is giving away a free food box to everyone who likes a Facebook post.
False. The supermarket confirmed this is not a genuine offer.
A Facebook post claiming those who like it will get a free Morrisons “food box” is not a genuine offer.
The post, which has more than 14,000 likes and 1,000 shares, says: “As a celebration of Morrisons Birthday [sic] in just a few days everyone who shows a thumbs up gets a free food box.” It shares an image featuring what appears to be a barcode alongside a photo of food produce and cardboard boxes with the Morrisons logo.
But a spokesperson for Morrisons confirmed to Full Fact that this is not a genuine offer from the retailer. We could find no such offer available through the official Morrisons website or social media channels.
This is not the first time we’ve written about a Facebook post falsely promoting a free Morrisons food box. We’ve also checked a number of similar fake deals claiming to be from other supermakers including Aldi, Waitrose and M&S.
A useful way of checking whether a deal is real is by seeing if it appears on a company’s official page, which tends to have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook and Instagram and a long post history.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because a spokesperson for Morrisons confirmed this is not a genuine offer.
