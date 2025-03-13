Morrisons is not giving free food boxes to anyone who likes a Facebook post

A Facebook post claiming those who like it will get a free Morrisons “food box” is not a genuine offer.

The post, which has more than 14,000 likes and 1,000 shares, says: “As a celebration of Morrisons Birthday [sic] in just a few days everyone who shows a thumbs up gets a free food box.” It shares an image featuring what appears to be a barcode alongside a photo of food produce and cardboard boxes with the Morrisons logo.

But a spokesperson for Morrisons confirmed to Full Fact that this is not a genuine offer from the retailer. We could find no such offer available through the official Morrisons website or social media channels.

This is not the first time we’ve written about a Facebook post falsely promoting a free Morrisons food box. We’ve also checked a number of similar fake deals claiming to be from other supermakers including Aldi, Waitrose and M&S.

A useful way of checking whether a deal is real is by seeing if it appears on a company’s official page, which tends to have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook and Instagram and a long post history.