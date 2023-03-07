Aldi is not giving away free food packages to Facebook users

7 March 2023

This is not a real offer. The Facebook page that is promoting the offer is not associated with Aldi.

Aldi is giving away a free ‘food box’ to Facebook users that engage with its posts.

A Facebook page claims to be promoting an Aldi “food box” giveaway to help with the cost of living crisis. But Aldi has confirmed the account is not associated with them.

The page “ALDI Stores” has posted twice about free food boxes being available to those who share and comment on the posts.

Full Fact has written about this account claiming to be Aldi and offering promotions before. It is listed as a “supermarket” on its Facebook page and has 15,000 followers.

However, a spokesperson for Aldi previously told Full Fact that the account is not associated with the company.

One post, which at the time of writing had over one thousand comments, says: “Since last year was a challenging one, we wanted to do something a little special for 2023 at Aldi, so we're giving two complimentary food boxes full of essential foods worth £35 to everybody who $hares & ¢omments in the next 7 days. (Food boxes will be delivered to a location of choice). [sic]”

A reverse image search shows that two of the photos in the post come from articles on Aldi US's website about their disaster relief efforts.

The other photo is taken from an article about supermarket Morrisons delivering food to students during the pandemic lockdown. The boxes have been edited to show the Aldi logo but a closer look shows that many of the food items have Morrisons packaging.

Another post on the page says: “This March to help out during the cost of living crisis we'll be sending everybody who says "Me" a free food box worth £35.”

Neither posts have been shared by the verified Aldi UK Facebook page, which has over two million followers.

We have fact checked many fake offers as part of our work countering online misinformation, including claims about Greggs, Adidas and Amazon among others.