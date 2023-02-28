‘Free food box’ offer on Facebook is nothing to do with Aldi

28 February 2023

This offer has not been shared by the verified Aldi Facebook page and the supermarket says it is not associated with the post.

A Facebook post appears to suggest that the supermarket chain Aldi is giving away a £35 food package to those who comment on it.

The post, which at the time of writing has had more than 300 comments, says: “To start of March we wanted to do something a little special at Aldi as we know times were tough last year so we're rewarding everyone who ¢omments in the next 12 days with a 𝐹𝑅𝐸𝐸 food box full of essential groceries worth £35. [sic]”

The post appears on a page called ALDI Stores, which is listed as a “supermarket”, and we could not see anything on the account which indicates it is an unofficial page. However it is unverified and has only 15,000 followers, compared with the official Aldi Facebook page, which has over two million.

A spokesperson for Aldi told Full Fact that the supermarket was not associated in any way with the post.

As part of our work monitoring claims on social media, we often fact checkFacebook posts about deals and offers from big-name brands, and sometimes find they are not all that they seem. We’ve previously checked claims about Greggs, Cadbury and Amazon among others, as well as Aldi itself.