Video claiming to show planes during Russian invasion of Ukraine is actually of 2020 parade rehearsal

24 February 2022

What was claimed A video of military planes flying overhead is footage from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Our verdict False. It shows footage of a military parade rehearsal from May 2020.

A video of military planes flying overhead, widely shared on Facebook, is claimed to be footage from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Spanish fact checking organisation Maldita has revealed the video actually shows a military parade rehearsal near Moscow in May 2020.

The original footage can be viewed on YouTube. Clips of this video claiming to show the invasion of Ukraine also add an air raid siren sound to the footage.

We’ve written a guide on how to spot misleading videos online.

For the purposes of that scheme, we've rated this claim as false because this video was taken near Moscow in May 2020, not in Ukraine in February 2022.