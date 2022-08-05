Warnings about homeless pair attacking people are fake

5 August 2022

There have been no reliable reports of people being attacked in this way in Newry. The two mugshots attached to the post are of two people wanted for different crimes in different locations.

Two people in Newry go around claiming to be homeless, seeking help, and then they attack you.

A Facebook post warns that two people in Newry, Northern Ireland, are pretending to be homeless before attacking members of the public, and claims that they stabbed a woman. This is not true.

The post states: “Everyone in Newry is being warned to be alert and vigilant. These 2 go around claiming to be homeless, seeking help, then they attack you.They are on the run and they are very dangerous. They attacked a 34 year old single mom with a knife 4 days ago leaving her struggling for her life. If you see them please report to the police and be careful.”

This is fake. The mugshots included in the post are of two individuals wanted for different crimes in different locations. Full Fact could find no reports of a stabbing in Newry involving a 34-year-old woman in recent weeks, and we’ve contacted the local Police Service of Northern Ireland station to confirm this is the case.

Full Fact used Google reverse image search to identify the mugshots. One of them is of a woman named Michaela Rentiul, who was included on lists of people wanted for arrest by police in New Zealand published in 2018 and 2019.

The second mugshot is of a Blackburn-based man named Faizaan Fareed, who according to local news reports was arrested and charged by Lancashire Constabulary in July 2022 with conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm, and is currently in custody pending trial.

Other similarly worded posts warning of criminals pretending to be homeless before attacking people have been shared widely on Facebook.

Image courtesy of Brett Jordan