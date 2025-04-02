Toby Carvery is not giving away free meal-for-two voucher

A spokesperson for Mitchells & Butlers, the company that owns Toby Carvery, confirmed this is not a genuine offer associated with the chain.

Toby Carvery is giving away a voucher for a free meal and drinks for two people to everyone who comments ‘Thank You’ on a Facebook post.

A Facebook post claiming to be giving away free vouchers for a meal at Toby Carvery is not a genuine deal associated with the restaurant chain.

The post, which currently has over 400 comments, says: “This week marks 35 incredible years of Toby Carvery, and we’re celebrating by treating everyone to a free meal for two, plus drinks! To show our gratitude, we’ll reward those who type 'Thank You'.”

It shares an image that is supposedly a voucher, featuring a QR code, the Toby Carvery logo and photos of a carvery meal with two drinks.

But a spokesperson for Toby Carvery’s parent company, Mitchells & Butlers, confirmed this is not a genuine giveaway, and said real deals would always be shared by Toby Carvery’s official page. We could find no such giveaways being promoted on the official Toby Carvery social media channels or its website.

The official Toby Carvery Facebook page has also previously warned about pages and individuals “pretending to be Toby Carvery”, and said: “Any competition, offer or post will always be here, and only here. We’ll also never ask for any bank or credit card details.”

We’ve written about many other fake Toby Carvery offers before, as well as those for other restaurant chains and retailers.

It’s always worth checking if a deal you see on social media has been shared by a company’s official page, which will typically have lots of followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a significant post history.