Toby Carvery is not giving away free meal-for-two voucher

2 April 2025
What was claimed

Toby Carvery is giving away a voucher for a free meal and drinks for two people to everyone who comments ‘Thank You’ on a Facebook post.

Our verdict

A spokesperson for Mitchells & Butlers, the company that owns Toby Carvery, confirmed this is not a genuine offer associated with the chain.

A Facebook post claiming to be giving away free vouchers for a meal at Toby Carvery is not a genuine deal associated with the restaurant chain.

The post, which currently has over 400 comments, says: “This week marks 35 incredible years of Toby Carvery, and we’re celebrating by treating everyone to a free meal for two, plus drinks! To show our gratitude, we’ll reward those who type 'Thank You'.” 

It shares an image that is supposedly a voucher, featuring a QR code, the Toby Carvery logo and photos of a carvery meal with two drinks. 

But a spokesperson for Toby Carvery’s parent company, Mitchells & Butlers, confirmed this is not a genuine giveaway, and said real deals would always be shared by Toby Carvery’s official page. We could find no such giveaways being promoted on the official Toby Carvery social media channels or its website

The official Toby Carvery Facebook page has also previously warned about pages and individuals “pretending to be Toby Carvery”, and said: “Any competition, offer or post will always be here, and only here. We’ll also never ask for any bank or credit card details.”

We’ve written about many other fake Toby Carvery offers before, as well as those for other restaurant chains and retailers

It’s always worth checking if a deal you see on social media has been shared by a company’s official page, which will typically have lots of followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a significant post history. 

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because a spokesperson for Mitchells & Butlers, the company that owns Toby Carvery, has confirmed this is not a genuine deal associated with the chain.

Related fact checks

Full Fact fights bad information

Bad information ruins lives. It promotes hate, damages people’s health, and hurts democracy. You deserve better.