Video of man falling from window is unrelated to Liam Payne’s death

17 October 2024

Not true. The video is from a 2023 fire in Mexico City and is unrelated to the singer’s death.

A video of a man falling from a window is being shared online with claims it shows former One Direction singer Liam Payne, who died yesterday (16 October) in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Local police said Mr Payne, 31, died after falling from the third floor of a hotel. But the video being shared online is unrelated to the singer’s death.

The video [WARNING: graphic content] has been shared in several posts on X, formerly Twitter, and Facebook.

Using reverse image search, Full Fact found the video dates back to 2023. Local news reports at the time said the video showed a man falling from his apartment in an attempt to escape a fire in Mexico City, Mexico.

During breaking news events it’s important to consider whether videos and images shared on social media really show what they claim to. Our guides to verifying misleading videos and pictures can help you do this.