Video of man falling from window is unrelated to Liam Payne’s death

What was claimed
A video shows Liam Payne falling to his death in Argentina.
Our verdict
Not true. The video is from a 2023 fire in Mexico City and is unrelated to the singer’s death.
A video of a man falling from a window is being shared online with claims it shows former One Direction singer Liam Payne, who died yesterday (16 October) in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Local police said Mr Payne, 31, died after falling from the third floor of a hotel. But the video being shared online is unrelated to the singer’s death.
The video [WARNING: graphic content] has been shared in several posts on X, formerly Twitter, and Facebook.
Using reverse image search, Full Fact found the video dates back to 2023. Local news reports at the time said the video showed a man falling from his apartment in an attempt to escape a fire in Mexico City, Mexico.
During breaking news events it’s important to consider whether videos and images shared on social media really show what they claim to. Our guides to verifying misleading videos and pictures can help you do this.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because the video shows a man escaping a fire in Mexico City in 2023 and is unrelated to Liam Payne’s death.
