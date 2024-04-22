No evidence WEF chairman Klaus Schwab 'severely ill' in hospital as claimed

22 April 2024

There’s no evidence this is true. The WEF says claims he is hospitalised or dead are “entirely baseless”.

The chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Klaus Schwab is seriously ill in hospital “and may be dead”.

Several posts circulating on social media claim that the chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Klaus Schwab, is either in hospital or dead.

There is no evidence that Mr Schwab is in hospital, or dead. A spokesperson for the WEF told Full Fact that the claims “are entirely baseless”.

Some posts spreading the rumours about Mr Schwab’s health included screenshots of a blog post which has since been updated to say a WEF spokesperson has denied claims about Mr Schwab’s hospitalisation and that other fact checkers have disputed the claim. The article noted when it was published on 14 April that reports of Mr Schwab’s illness had “not been corroborated by any mainstream news sources”.

The WEF is a foundation headquartered in Switzerland that engages with governments and business leaders on global issues. We often fact check misleading posts regarding the WEF and Klaus Schwab—including false claims that Mr Schwab has urged world leaders to grant him full governmental control over their nations and that the WEF is banning natural conception and all babies must be “lab-grown” by 2030.

